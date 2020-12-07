Storefront Windows Celebrate Cultural Traditions With Holiday Displays

DULUTH, Minn. – Some vacant storefronts in Lincoln Park are being dressed up with holiday displays created by local artists.

The windows showcase holiday cultural traditions like Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

People passing by can read and learn more about those traditions.

A local artist says she hopes the displays remind the community of the importance of sticking together.

The first principle of Kwanzaa is unity. When everyone sees my display or walk by the other cultural displays they understand unity is a central theme,” said Christina Trok.

These windows displays are an extension of All Souls Night, where local storefronts are filled with Halloween decorations.

The Lincoln Park community enjoyed those displays so much that many requested to have the windows return for the holidays.