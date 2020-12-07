Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, December 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 5,296 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Monday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 356,152 in the state.

Health officials also reported 21 news deaths bringing the death total to 4,005 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 4,623,492 tests have been completed to date.

There are 314,138 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 18,358 patients have required hospitalization and 4,015 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,184 – 21 deaths

Cook: 88

Itasca: 2,248 – 25 deaths

Koochiching: 455 – 6 deaths

Lake: 477 – 8 deaths

St. Louis: 10,361– 134 deaths

Ashland: 797 – 10 deaths

Bayfield: 746 – 16 deaths

Douglas: 2,324 – 7 deaths

Iron: 371 – 10 deaths

Sawyer: 970 – 8 deaths

Gogebic: 620 – 11 deaths

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 412,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 3,719 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan