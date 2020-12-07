WCHA Postpones Wisconsin-UMD Women’s Hockey Series

The WCHA is currently working on different drafts of a schedule for the second half of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was another great weekend for the UMD women’s hockey team as they swept St. Cloud State. But the nation’s top scoring offense found out Monday that they just finished playing their final series of 2020.

The WCHA has announced that this weekend’s series between UMD and top-ranked Wisconsin has been postponed. According to a press release, the Badgers will be unable to meet the minimum number of players required to compete due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs now go into the holiday break with a 4-2 record, having played the most games of any team in the WCHA.

