City of Virginia Closes City Hall For Covid-19 Precautions

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia City Hall has closed to the public after one city staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The closure is just a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

The individual exposed to the virus worked as an evidence technician for the police department as well as staffed the general public services window.

Unfortunately, having staff in quarantine brings challenges, which is also part of the reason for the closure.

“We don’t have the staff anyway to serve the general public inside our building because we have a lot of employees that work from home. During that course of time we want to make sure everyone stays safe,” said Mayor Larry Cuffe, Jr.

The Virginia City Hall is expected to reopen next monday.