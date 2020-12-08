Deputies Identified in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Mt. Iron

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the two deputies involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting in Mountain Iron on Saturday.

According to a recent press release from the Minnesota BCA, Deputy Ryan Smith and Deputy Matt Tomsich were involved in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Estavon Dominick Elioff.

Smith has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff Office for 11 years.

Tomsich has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff Office for 12 years.

The BCA says both deputies have declined to be interviewed by BCA agents. Both deputies are currently on standard administrative leave.

Reports state Elioff, of Virginia, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shoplifter at around 12:30 p.m. at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive N. in Mountain Iron.

A Deputy made contact with the adult male outside of the business, at which time he refused commands and then fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter of the area with assistance from several other agencies.

Approximately an hour later, deputies and a K-9 located the man in a wooded area.

At one point, deputies deployed Tasers, and eventually, two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s do not wear body cameras and dash cameras did not capture the incident.

There were also no other witnesses to the incident.

According to the press release, BCA crime scene personnel recovered a knife from the scene of the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

When the investigation is complete the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for review.