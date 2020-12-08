‘Duluth Dolls’ Hosts Virtual Holiday Fundraiser For Families

DULUTH, Minn. -The Duluth Dolls burlesque dancing group is spreading some holiday magic by hosting its first online silent auction through Dec. 11.

There are 30 donations from local artists and businesses, like a chair massage, a boat cruise, candles and handmade earrings.

“Everyone needs a hand every once in a while and now with the pandemic, there are many in our community that need a helping hand,” said Sheila Matthews, the co-director of Duluth Dolls. “And this is just going to be a small, small gesture to help out who we can.”

Money raised from the auction will be going to the Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative to purchase gifts for families in need. Here’s the link to the auction.