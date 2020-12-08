Duluth Huskies 2021 Home Opener Set for May 31st

The Duluth Huskies will open things up at home May 31st against the Waterloo Bucks.

DULUTH, Minn. – 2020 was not kind to the Duluth Huskies. Their baseball season was wiped out completely due to the pandemic as Wade Stadium was empty for most of the summer. But now, the team has their eyes on a return in 2021 as the Northwoods League has released next season’s schedule.

The Duluth Huskies will open things up at home May 31st against the Waterloo Bucks. The last time they played a game at Wade Stadium was August 10th, 2019. General manager Greg Culver says Tuesday’s schedule release was the best news he’s heard in a while.

“The energy level is crazy when you talk to everybody on the phone, from interns to season ticket holders who are calling in. Can’t wait to get back at it, get to the Wade. Sure some things are going to change on how we do everything. Food and beverage, how you enter the ballpark, all those things. But baseball will be back,” Culver said.

Next week, the Huskies will release more information about the upcoming season, including changes to the ticketing system.