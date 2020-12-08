Glensheen Hosts Virtual Tours for Public During Holiday Season

In light of the pandemic and having to close down due to statewide restrictions, Glensheen is hosting virtual tours for folks to participate in.

DULUTH, Minn. – In light of the pandemic and having to close down due to statewide restrictions, Glensheen is hosting virtual tours for folks to participate in.

The two tours will feature rare spaces, secret compartments, and all the fun things Glensheen fans love to see.

The tours are about 15 to 20 minutes, and people will be able to take an up-close look at items, which aren’t necessarily going to be experienced in an in-person tour.

“We’re really fortunate we’ve been able to still deliver the wonderfulness of Glensheen virtually to folks,” said Jane Pederson Jandl, the marketing manager at Glensheen. “Of course it’s not the same in-person but it’s really cool that we’re able to do this.”

Virtual tours are 5 dollars per ticket with unlimited views and an expiration date of December 31st, 2020. The restrictions in Minnesota are expected to be lifted on December 18th