Gov. Evers Asks Wisconsin for Caution Over Holidays As COVID-19 Surge Continues

Wisconsin is getting close to having 420,000 total cases since March with 3,800 deaths.

MADISON, Wis.- Wisconsin will get 50,000 vaccines to start once it’s approved and will first go to long-term care facility residents and healthcare workers.

Governor Evers said in a virtual briefing Tuesday that even through the United States is closer to approving the vaccine, there’s no backing away from all the precautions we still need to take to keep ourselves, our families, and our neighbors safe.

“As many individuals and families ramp up their holiday traditions some maybe virtually for the first time it’s important to remember the pandemic has not gone away,” said Gov. Evers. “This is a state and national emergency right now a state and national tragedy we all share.”

“We all must do what needs to be done to take care of our friends and our neighbors and to look out for the healthcare workers, first responders and frontline workers who take care of us every single day,” he said.

In Douglas County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 2,400 total cases with 8 deaths.