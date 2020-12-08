Handmade in the Northland: The Big Lake

FOX 21 Local News is Highlighting Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – During the week of Dec. 7 – 11, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the gift-giving season.

Throughout the season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones while supporting local businesses amid a year of many financial struggles.

The Big Lake is located in Grand Marais, Minnesota. Abby Tofte is the owner of the business and chatted with FOX 21’s Brett Scott Tuesday morning via Zoom.

The Big Lake is home to over 50 local and regional makers.

“We call ourselves an approachable art gallery and gift shop. We have pottery, jewelry, books, apparel, and so much more,” said Tofte.

The shop is home to unique gifts such as dishtowels with unique phrases, handcrafted ceramic mugs, and T-shirts printed by Duluth Screen Printing.

“Especially with COVID this year, it was a huge responsibility for all of us shops representing small artists because all of their art fairs were canceled,” said Tofte.

Tofte encourages all Northland residents to shop small this holiday season.

She says when you purchase local, you’re not only giving a handcrafted, unique gift, you’re also supporting the owner of the business and their family.

“One purchase makes a huge impact,” said Tofte.

Click here if you would like to learn more about The Big Lake, or shop online today!

Happy Holidays!