Hermantown Government Services Building Reopens After Covid-19 Related Closure

The Hermantown Government Services building is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown Government Services building has reopened to the public once again after some staff members were diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19.

The facility is home to the Hermantown City Hall, Police, and Fire Departments.

The building was closed for about a month as a precaution for the safety of the public, but staff continued to work remotely.

Currently, there are no positive cases within the city staff, which prompted the opportunity to reopen the facility.

“We felt like we were in the best position to make sure anyone coming into our doors was as safe as possible. We definitely feel like we are on the other side of that now by making sure we are following all of the social distancing, masking, and state guidelines,” said Communications Manager Joe Wicklund.

City council meetings will continue to be conducted remotely.