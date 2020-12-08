Local Food Shelves Stay Busy During Holidays

CLOQUET, Minn. – With the holidays fast approaching, local food shelves are in need of donations to help local families.

Over at the Salvation Army Food Shelf in Cloquet, they say they have been overwhelmed with the support from the community adding however, they are always in need especially during this time of year.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Sue Butkiewicz, the red kettle coordinator. “It’s absolutely wonderful that people are stepping up to help. We’ve had a tremendous, tremendous outreach of people calling, donating money, donating food, donating gifts.”

If you are interested in donating or picking up items at the Cloquet food shelf, it is open every Tuesday from 8:30 to 11:30 along with 1:30 to 2:30 in the afternoon.