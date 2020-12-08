NSIC Eliminates Basketball Doubleheaders for 2020-2021 Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The NSIC announced Tuesday some adjustments to the basketball schedule for the upcoming season, specifically the removal of doubleheaders.

This means teams will no longer host men’s and women’s basketball games at the same site. For the Bulldogs, the men will still host Winona State for their home opener January 2nd. But now the women will travel to Winona to open their season.

For the full schedule: men’s and women’s.