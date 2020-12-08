Texas-Based Company Raising Money for Local Hockey Coach’s Cancer-Stricken Daughter

The girl's aunt reached out to the company, whose founder is originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

AUSTIN, Texas – Kendra Scott, a jewelry company based in Texas, is raising money for the family of Northland College men’s hockey coach Seamus Gregory, whose daughter Clare was diagnosed with cancer this past summer.

“Being that Kendra is a mom. She started this company as a brand new mom. Any time that happens, you’re just heartbroken and want to do what you can to help. But also, the community that has rallied around them is incredible. Different teams in the area, different colleges and universities reaching out. It’s really just incredible so we wanted to be a part of that,” said marketing and philanthropic manager Megan Noble.

The “Kendra Gives Back” event will take place Wednesday and Thursday on their website KendraScott.com. When you make a purchase, use the code “GIVEBACK-0NLT” And 20% of the proceeds will go towards Clare’s family.