UMD Men’s Hockey Knock Off Miami to Improve to 4-0 in the Omaha Pod

Grand Rapids native Zach Stejskal made his first career start at goalie and finished with 23 saves.

OMAHA, Neb. – Senior forward Kobe Roth scored his fifth goal of the season in the second period as the UMD men’s hockey team got the win over Miami (OH) 4-2 Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

Tanner Laderoute, Noah Cates and Nick Swaney also scored for the Bulldogs. Grand Rapids native Zach Stejskal made his first career start at goalie and finished with 23 saves. Next up for UMD is a showdown against top-ranked rivals North Dakota Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.