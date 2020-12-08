Us Regulators Post Positive Review of Pfizer Vaccine Data

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators say in their initial review that the vaccine from Pfizer is 95% protective against COVID-19.

The review posted online Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration offers the world the first detailed look at the evidence behind the shot, which was co-developed with BioNTech.

The FDA review comes before a Thursday meeting where a panel of independent experts will scrutinize the data and vote on whether to recommend the use of the vaccine.

The vote isn’t binding but the FDA usually follows the group’s guidance. A U.S. decision to allow the use of the vaccine is expected within days.