Willow River Man Sentenced for Criminal Vehicular Homicide

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – A Willow River man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison for driving through Kettle River while high on meth last September resulting in the death of one of his passengers.

According to court records, Preston Prokasky, 44, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in January and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Court documents say Prokasky told authorities he thought he could make it across the river in his 2004 Ford Escape because he didn’t think Kettle River was that deep.

One of the passengers was able to escape the vehicle, while the other passenger did not survive.