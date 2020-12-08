Wis. Air National Guard F-16 Crashes in Michigan’s U.P.

MADISON, Wis. — An F-16 Fighting Falcon with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field air base in Madison crashed around 8 p.m. Tuesday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to officials.

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

“Emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation,” Capt. Leslie Westmont said in a press release.

The 115th Fighter Wing said it will provide updates on the 115th Fighter Wing website and social media pages.