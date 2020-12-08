Wisconsin Health Officials Discuss How COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Distributed

WI DHS stressed the safety of the vaccines, and how long they still have to go before reaching the public.

MADISON, Wis.- In Wisconsin Monday, health experts held a news conference answering COVID-19 vaccine questions.

They say of the two vaccines awaiting FDA approval, Pfizer’s would require cold storage at -70°C±10°C for up to 10 days unopened in the state’s Healthcare Emergency Response Coalition (HERC) regions before going to clinics.

Moderna’s, which does not require cold storage, would go directly to vaccinators.

Both vaccines so far require two doses. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said they are looking at different ways they can notify those vaccinated once when they’re up for their second dose.

When asked about the safety of the shot, doctors said they wouldn’t be made available without multiple, thorough tests assuring their efficacy.

“Any vaccine that is approved is gong to have greater efficacy than simply sitting here exposed to COVID-19,” said WI DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “And it will definitely protect you better than not having any vaccine at all.”

Even after they are approved and available to the public, officials said guidelines such as mask-wearing likely won’t start to be relaxed until the middle of next year.

Currently there are more than 414,000 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, with 3,700 deaths.

There are over 2,300 cases in Douglas County, with the WI DHS reporting seven deaths there.