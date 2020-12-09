Bong Center to Give Meal Kits for Veterans

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Veterans who are in need of food in the Twin Ports will have the chance to get a unique kind of meal.

The Bong Veterans Center in Superior will be giving away over 1,300 read-to eat meal kits to veterans. A veteran’s museum in Texas got in touch with the Bong Center and local businesses helped get the packets up north. There are four different flavors of the vacuum sealed meal kits, which Bong Center management tells us can last veterans for a long time.

“They can use and save on the shelf for a couple more years yet if they don’t use them right away so it’s really a good win-win because it’s non-perishable and it will work for veterans to get them a quick and easy meal,” said Dustin Heckman, Executive Director at the Bong Center.

Veterans can grab as many meals as they want starting December 14 at the Bong Center.