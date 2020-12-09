Donations Up for Superior Toy Drive

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With the financial impacts of the pandemic, there has been a decrease in donations this Christmas but not in Superior.

The Superior Fire Department, along with the Salvation Army, and Toys for Tots are getting ready for their annual toy drive. Thanks to donations from around the community, they will be able to provide toys for nearly 600 kids in the Superior area, an increase from last year. While it is a drive-thru this year with the pandemic, those involved say it’s great that the local community has helped keep a tradition that’s been around since 1904.

“Right from private citizens all the way up to different businesses and even industries in town have provided all of this,” said John Lundberg of the Superior Fire Department. “We’re just the conduits to get it from them to the people who need it the most.”

This weekend, the toys will be distributed to families who have signed up through the Salvation Army. Each kid will get 2-4 toys.