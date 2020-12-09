Duluth Flower Farm Sells Homeschool Kits for Students of All Ages

Distance learning is becoming the norm for students but that doesn’t mean they have to be bored during these times. Duluth Flower Farm now has different homeschool kits for students of all ages.

Kids can come to the store and buy their own homemade crafts, which range from winter decorated pots to wreath kits.

“I just think it’s important for kids to be able to see a process and a product and be able to use nature and see what’s available in our community to be inspired and create,” said Brook Hoffbauer, the owner of Duluth Flower Farm.

Duluth Flower Farm is also selling things like poinsettias, wreaths, and Christmas trees during this holiday season.