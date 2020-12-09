Gov. Walz Calls Special Session to Pass COVID-19 Relief

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he will convene a special session of the Minnesota Legislature on Monday in order to provide COVID-19 relief in the state.

Additionally, Gov. Walz says he intends to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by another 30 days.

“Minnesota’s small businesses and workers are bearing a large burden of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect their entire community amid restrictions that are saving lives,” said Governor Walz. “I call upon our state legislature to come together and ensure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”

Last month, Walz sent a letter to legislative leaders emphasizing the need for immediate action on COVID-19 relief to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

He also outlined details of his COVID-19 economic relief package focused on providing direct aid to small businesses, supporting workers, and helping Minnesota families.

Among the items in the governor’s relief package are things like waiving state licensing and regulatory fees for institutions like bars, restaurants, and craft breweries and having an eviction moratorium for small businesses.

The package also includes a one-time $500 cash bonus for families hit the hardest by COVID-19 as well as extending unemployment insurance benefits for 13 weeks to Minnesotans who have been on long-term unemployment.