Great Outdoors: Giant’s Ridge

BIWABIK, Minn. – Giant’s Ridge is officially open despite the pandemic to help Northlanders get outside to enjoy some beautiful scenery while getting some exercise.

Fred Seymour, the general manager at Giant’s Ridge, says that with COVID, it has been difficult adjusting to the different precautions, but visitors are likewise being flexible as well.

While skiers enjoy all Giant’s Ridge has to offer outside, things were a little different indoors. Northlanders aren’t able to come in and sit down at the chalet, but guests are able to take out food to eat in their cars if they wanted.

Some even brought pop-up fish tents and used those as their chalet, which worked out for both guests and management.

Skiers are also required to wear face coverings while loading and riding on lifts, during lessons, and when you can’t social distance.

Also, all lift tickets, lessons, and rentals must be purchased in advance online.

“It’s a hourly, minute-by-minute challenge but everybody is worked well together and the guests understand and want to help be part of the process as well,” said Seymour, the general manager at Giant’s Ridge.

With the pandemic, the National Skiiers Association and the Minnesota Skiiers Association have also been working with locations to establish protocols, figuring out how to function especially during these times.

“It’s really been a collaborative effort of all the ski areas across the country to kind of come up with the same protocols so people know what to expect when they go,” said Seymour. “If they come to Giant’s Ridge or to some other ski area, they’ll encounter the same types of things.”

Regardless, Seymour says that this time of year is all about being outside and recreating. Overall, management says they expect a great season.

“I think that we’re gonna have a good season,” said Seymour. “Again, people want to get outside. If summer was any indication of what winter is going to be like, summer was great. People wanted to get out golfing, people wanted to be out mountain biking, people wanted to be on the bike trails.”

Giant’s Ridge will be open from 9 to 4 p.m. this weekend while they switch to being open every day starting December 18th.