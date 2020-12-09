Handmade in the Northland: Clover + Cotton

FOX 21 Local News is Highlighting Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of Dec. 7 – 11, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the gift-giving season.

Throughout the season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones while supporting local businesses amid a year of many financial struggles.

The Clover + Cotton is located in Duluth, Minnesota. Jen Lushbough is the owner of the business and chatted with FOX 21’s Brett Scott Wednesday morning via Zoom.

Lushbough created the business a few years back after having three children, and getting tired of not finding clothes she was happy with.

Lushbough handcrafts her signature Grow With Me pants inside her home studio.

The GWM pants fit children beginning at 6 months, and expand through the years to fit children up to 6-years-old.

Clover + Cotton items can be found at local shops such as Whimsy, Little Neetchers, Two & Co., and DLH Clothing Co.

Click here for more information.