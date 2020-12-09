Highlighted Disparities During Pandemic Still Leaves People Of Color Uneasy About COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent survey shows only about 50% of African Americans are open to taking the coronavirus vaccine.

DULUTH, Minn. – A roll out for a coronavirus vaccine is expected before the end of the year.

Beyond the issue of who gets the vaccine first, there is another obstacle many health professionals say still needs to be addressed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a brighter light on health disparities for people of color.

A recent study shows about three times as many black people are likely to have died from COVID-19 as opposed to white people.

The idea of a vaccine as treatment for COVID-19 still has many people of color feeling hesitant.

A expert says more work needs to be done to helping people of color become more comfortable about the vaccine.

“We need informal health opinion leaders to sort of get that information so they can tell people. They need someone to help educate about the facts,” Ana Nunez, the vice dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

