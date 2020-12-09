Increased Demand for Technology Repairs During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – With kids doing distance learning and adults working from home, there has been an increase in the number of repairs being done at tech shops throughout the area.

As more and more people either work or learn from home, local electronic repair shops have been busier than usual, fixing up Northlanders’ devices.

Over at Box Tronics in Duluth, the business is seeing a slight increase in customers.

Management says repairs have run the gamut, but the most popular items being fixed up are computers.

“Typically, adults are a little bit more careful with their devices but yes, we have seen an increase of people needing laptops and stuff like that, and getting accessories to use, especially with webcams and other things like that,” said Michael Basley, a repair technician at Boxtronics.

And Box Tronics Management says they expect their business to stay busy as more and more people get back to work, whether it’s a remote setting or in an office.

“Looking that it is probably going to be as steady as it is right now, especially with more people coming back to work, getting more devices, or getting more fixed,” said Basley.

Over at Duluth’s Tech Medics, there has also been an increase in the number of customers coming in to get services done on electronics.

“Obviously, people do need their devices if they’re doing distance learning and all that,” said Colin Mackin, the owner of Tech Medics. “That might be why there might be more walk-in traffic.”

And to keep your products safe, experts say to make sure you use your common sense with handling your devices.

“Stay away from water, make sure when it gets cold outside, that you don’t leave it out in the car,” said Mackin. “That wreaks havoc on your battery. IT can cause permanent damage. Yup and besides that, be careful with your stuff.”

Tech Medics tells us that cracked screens, charging issues, and microphones are some of the common repairs that need to be done. Be sure to visit your local repair shop if you encounter any of these problems.