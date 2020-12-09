McQuade’s Pub And Grill Opens In Old Carmody 61 Location In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – McQuade’s Pub and Grill is now open for take out after relocating to a bigger space.

The restaurant used to be in downtown Two Harbors, but now takes over the Old Carmody 61 on Highway 61.

The restaurant expanded its seating and size of the kitchen.

The owner says the pandemic has also allowed him to get creative.

“We’re just trying to get by like everyone else. we are coming up with new ideas like meal kits and pushing gift cards. I think this is what a lot of restaurants are doing,” said Frank McQuade,

McQuade’s is located off of highway 61 in Two Harbors, next to Kwik Trip.