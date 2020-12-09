Mont Du Lac Resort Fully Opens for Season

SUPERIOR, Wis.– This year hasn’t looked like much of a winter wonderland so far, but the Mont Du Lac resort in Superior is now open for its regular season hours.

The resort has been open the last few weekends while the snow guns are busy keeping the hills covered so Mont Du Lac could open fully. Those at the resort tell us that it’s been a team effort to get the hills ready.

“They’re out there making snow every opportunity that we can. So, we’re really proud of them. Everybody’s been working together to be able to have us open when it’s 35, 40 degrees and weather so it’s just been wonderful,” said Bridgette Duffy, Sales and Marketing Manager for Mont Du Lac Resort.

Mont Du Lac is now open Thursday-Sunday. Of course, all weather permitting.