One Dead in Itasca County Logging Truck Crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A Deerwood man is dead after crashing into the side of a logging truck Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Reports state the accident happened on Highway 169 near Itasca County Road 450 around 10:13 a.m.

Authorities say a 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by Michael Alan Brandt, 69, was traveling north on Highway 169 when it crossed the center line striking the side of the Peterbilt Tractor logging truck traveling south on the highway.

The driver of the logging truck, a 59-year-old Grand Rapids man, suffered no injuries in the crash.

Brandt died from his injuries resulting from the crash.

Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.