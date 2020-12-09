Ursa Minor Puts Together Take-Home Kits for Customers

With the governor’s shutdown of bars and restaurants, some local establishments are being a bit more creative with the products they sell.

Ursa Minor in west Duluth has begun selling make your own pizza kits and Duluth Best Bread’s pretzels to-go.

Owners say it’s all about innovation and being flexible during these unique times.

“Everyone’s been forced to kind of turn and say how do we innovate, how do we change, how do we build our business so it can keep going and keep people working and we’re really proud of everyone on our team for doing that,” said Ben Hugus, the founder of Ursa Minor.

These kits can be delivered for free to people who are within a five-mile radius of the brewery.