Western Cafe Opens in Esko

Mike’s Western Cafe opened up in early November in the same building as an old pizza joint.

ESKO, Minn. – A familiar restaurant has moved into the building previously occupied by Eskomo Pizza Pies in Esko.

Mike’s Western Cafe, which spent nearly four decades in western Duluth, opened up in early November.

With the owner growing up in the town, he says that despite the pandemic, the community response has been uplifting to his business.

“The small, independent owned businesses are a dying breed,” Mike’s Western Cafe Owner, Mike Prachar says. “It’s great to see people coming out and supporting us.”

The restaurant is open daily for takeout from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to noon.