33rd Annual Duluth Wedding Show Postponed to March

DULUTH, Minn. – The 33rd annual Duluth Wedding show has been postponed to March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lundeen Group announced on Thursday that the show, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 9 at the DECC, has been pushed to Sunday, March 14.

“We have reviewed the latest State of Minnesota guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and, as it stands currently, it would be virtually impossible to have an event that would live up to the expectations of both our exhibitors and attendees – as well as the safety of our community. There is just no way, under the current State of Minnesota Emergency Powers orders, to proceed with the January 9th date” said Lundeen Productions President, Tracy Lundeen.

“These are incredibly trying times for the wedding, banquet, service, hospitality, and special event industries and we at Lundeen Productions are trying to do everything we can to be strong advocates for the industry. We believe that by the time March rolls around we will be able to have an event with our January pandemic plan put into place” added Lundeen.

Advance tickets for the March 2021 show will be available beginning Friday at www.duluthweddingshow.com.