A Portion Of Lincoln Park Drive Closes For Pedestrian-Only Access

DULUTH, Minn. – A portion of Lincoln Park Drive will close on Friday to be used as a pedestrian-only trail for the winter.

The road will be closed starting from the bridge on Lincoln Park Drive up to 10th street.

Vehicle access will also be restricted at 6th street.

This is the second time the city closed down a portion of Lincoln Park Drive for pedestrian use.

The city chose this option again after learning from the community more walking paths were greatly needed.

“The cross-city trail and the Lakewalk will be continue to be cleared through the winter, but what we saw last spring was some of those trails got really popular. There were maybe too many people on them at one time. we were wanting to spread folks out and opportunities citywide. >

The Parks and Recreation Department is also using the site to test out the new Snowshoe Stomper volunteers program

This is an opportunity for citizens to sign up to help pack down the trail area for better access.