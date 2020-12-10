Big Menorah Lit for First Day of Hanukkah

DULUTH, Minn.– On this first day of Hanukkah, a small group of Jewish people got together to celebrate the holiday.

The first candle of the menorah was lit today in front of the Duluth Civic Center. Normally, the celebration is a big event for the local Jewish community but due to the pandemic, it was a livestream for people to watch at home.

Leaders of Duluth’s Chabad say while it may be different, they are glad to still celebrate Hanukkah.

“I think it’s important to spread the message of light. Like we talked about, light automatically shines to others and it’s important to spread the message of the holiday and that can only be done in a public forum,” said Rabbi Mendy Ross, Director of Chabad of Duluth.

The menorah will be in front of Duluth’s Chabad center on London Road for the other 7 days of Hanukkah.