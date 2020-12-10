Enjoy Handcrafted Grab-And-Go Lunch Options with Yellow Bike Coffee

Cooking Connection: Lunch with Yellow Bike Coffee

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes us to Yellow Bike Coffee in Hermantown where they “Shmo Me The Love” by sharing how they make two of their house-made sauces.

The smoke sauce is made with smoked tomato paste, smoked garlic, smoked paprika and honey.

Each ingredient is carefully selected including the smoked tomato paste which comes from the UK.

The schmo sauce includes sun-dried tomatoes, cranberries, oregano, basil, raspberry jelly, and smoked paprika.

The sauce is placed on a warm ciabatta with cheese, meat, and greens for a delicious, unique sandwich.

Click here to see the full menu from Yellow Bike Coffee.