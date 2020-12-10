Fan Cutouts Available For Purchase For UMD Bulldog Hockey Games

The cutouts costs $75 each.

DULUTH, Minn. – This season, the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldog hockey fans won’t be allowed into Amsoil Arena to watch any of the games, but you still have a chance to show your support for the teams in a creative way.

Fans can now purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to be displayed in the arena during the home games for the men’s and women’s hockey teams.

A few dozen cutouts have already taken up spots near the ice by some of the families of the players.

Athletics staff say its a simple way to help the teams adjust to the new way of doing things.

“For our student-athletes to be able to see their mom, dad, it’s been very fun to be a part of the student-athlete experience and making sure we are giving them the very best experience we can,” said Michael Barnett, the marketing assistant for the UMD Athletics Department.

You have until December 20th to purchase your cutout to have it in time for the first men’s home game of the season.

Click here to place your order.