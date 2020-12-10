Five Injured After Vehicle vs. Horse and Buggy Crash

WASHBURN COUNTY, Wis. – A man was arrested Monday afternoon for driving drunk and rear-ending a horse and buggy injuring five children in Washburn County.

According to the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 3:36 p.m. Monday on County Highway M near Church Road.

Authorities say the horse and buggy were traveling northbound on County Highway M and was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.

All five children riding in the horse and buggy were injured, two of the children were hospitalized for their injuries.

The horse was put down at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

He was later released on a $10,000 cash bond.