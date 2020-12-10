‘Gingerbread City’ Turns Into Downtown Walker Tour

DULUTH, Minn.– The annual “Duluth Gingerbread City” display that’s normally housed inside the Nordic center is being spread out for the first time for a COVID-friendly walking tour in multiple storefronts downtown.

Decorated gingerbread houses will be all it up starting this Saturday in the windows of not only the Nordic Center but places like the Zeitgeist Arts Building and Lizzards Gallery.

Some of these masterpieces are made by really talented adults in the community, while others have been put together by the kids of the Nordic Center.

UMD Art Education students were out Thursday getting all the displays in place.

“A lot of them were created by kids and so I think it’s going to be really cool because kids are going to be able to walk by and see their stuff that they’ve created in this beautiful setting. And I think that’s super special,” said UMD Art Education student Karley Graves.

The walking tour start Saturday and runs through January 2. If you’d like to check out all the gingerbread houses right now, like a really cool replica of the Glensheen Mansion, click here.