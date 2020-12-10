Gov. Evers Encouraging More COVID-19 Testing as Hospitals Continue to Surge

MADISON, Wis.– Wisconsin is still clocking in with a high number of COVID-19 cases each day, but the cases are slightly dropping. However, the strain on hospitals and healthcare workers is still as bad as ever.

Governor Tony Evers says the state continues to be a ‘national hotspot’ for COVID-19 with thousands of new cases coming in again today.

Wisconsin added another 4,000 cases of COVID-19 another 57 deaths due to the virus. But while the state’s 7 day average for new cases is lower than it was a month ago, it still remains high at over 3,700 new cases per week.

State health experts are concerned that the decreasing trend isn’t accurate because testing numbers are also down. Especially after they expected an increase in cases now that it’s been 14 days after thanksgiving.

“It’s my hope that we are seeing fewer positive cases because fewer people are getting infected with COVID-19, but with our positivity rate as high as it is, we know we are not testing enough people to get an accurate picture of the virus here in Wisconsin,” said Andrea Palm, Secretary-Designee for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Health officials say the state can process up to 60,000 tests per day and are encouraging Wisconsinites to get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms.

This comes as the state continues to try and make sure there is enough staff available to treat patients with Coronavirus. And with the COVID-19 vaccine coming to the state later this month, the governor is urging people to continue following social distancing and health guidlines.

“We have to remember that our healthcare heroes are not invincible,” said Governor Evers. “Every day they are putting their health and safety on the line to take care of our most vulnerable patients. Sometimes having to quarantine at home because they have symptoms themselves or were exposed.”

There are nearly 2,500 COVID-19 cases in Douglas County and 21 deaths associated with the virus according to the county’s health department.