Grand Rapids Boys Basketball Coach Dan Elhard Steps Down

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Longtime Grand Rapids basketball coach Dan Elhard announced this week that he is stepping down.

Elhard has spent over 30 years with the Thunderhawks, including the last 18 as head coach of the boys basketball team. He won five straight section titles from 2008 to 2013, including a berth in the state championship game in 2010. One his best players was Alex Illikainen, who is currently playing professionally in Spain after wrapping up his college career at UMD.