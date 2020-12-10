Handmade in the Northland: Sprig Design Co.

FOX 21 Local News is Highlighting Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the week of Dec. 7 – 11, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the gift-giving season.

Throughout the season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones while supporting local businesses amid a year of many financial struggles.

Sprig Design Co. is located in Duluth, Minnesota. Nicole Olson is the owner of the business and chatted with FOX 21’s Brett Scott recently at Hucklebeary in downtown Duluth.

Emily Eckstrom is the owner of Hucklebeary boutique. She’s welcoming a handful of local makers into the back of her store this holiday season with the hope of getting the small business owners more exposure during the gift-giving season.

Olson appreciates the little things in life, which helps inspire her works of art.

She mainly creates prints and cards, but also does commission work, and will customize orders for customers.

Olson will be set up inside Hucklebeary throughout the month of December.

If you would like to learn more information or purchase a piece from Sprig Design Co., click here.