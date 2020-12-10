LSC Hosts Manufacturing Career Night

CJ Baumgartner,

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Superior College opened its doors earlier today to give potential students an inside look at the campus.

LSC hosted more than a dozen students for manufacturing career night. The visits were spread out individually throughout the day to keep everyone distant. Those visiting were able to get a look at current students in programs studying welding and machining in action, while getting some one-on-one time with instructors.

“You can’t always get those questions answered when you watch a video. So having an instructor here or having them see our students in action and as questions come up, have the real-time conversation one on one. You just can’t beat that,” said Kayti Stolp, Director of Admissions for LSC.

More tours at LSC can be scheduled on the school’s website.

