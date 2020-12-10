LSC Hosts Manufacturing Career Night

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Superior College opened its doors earlier today to give potential students an inside look at the campus.

LSC hosted more than a dozen students for manufacturing career night. The visits were spread out individually throughout the day to keep everyone distant. Those visiting were able to get a look at current students in programs studying welding and machining in action, while getting some one-on-one time with instructors.

“You can’t always get those questions answered when you watch a video. So having an instructor here or having them see our students in action and as questions come up, have the real-time conversation one on one. You just can’t beat that,” said Kayti Stolp, Director of Admissions for LSC.

More tours at LSC can be scheduled on the school’s website.