Minnesota’s New COVID-19 Deaths Include 2 Victims in 20s

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesotans in their 20s are among the 89 new deaths from COVID-19 reported by state health officials Thursday.

It’s an unusual development in a pandemic that mostly claims the lives of elderly patients.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they included someone 25 to 29 years old in Ramsey County and someone between 20 and 24 in Rice County.

Minnesota has recorded only eight fatalities in their 20s out of nearly 4,200 since the pandemic began.

Gov. Tim Walz plans an announcement Monday about the future of the four-week “pause” he ordered last month, which expires Dec. 18.