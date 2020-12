Northwestern Boys Basketball Knock Off Spooner in Home Opener

MAPLE, Wis. – In their first home game of the 2020-2021 season, the Northwestern boys basketball team got the home opener win over Spooner 74-43.

Harrison Nelson led the way with 16 points, while John Grohn chipped in with 13 of his own. The Tigers improve to 1-1 as they’ll take on St. Croix Central on Saturday.