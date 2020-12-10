Second COVID-19 Related Death Reported at Moose Lake MNSOP Facility

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – A second COVID-19 related death has been reported at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program’s Moose Lake facility.

According to a recent press release from the facility, the client died Wednesday, December 9 and the family has been notified.

The first COVID-19 related death at the facility was on December 2.

“We offer our condolences to his family and all who are grieving,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “We’re all saddened by this loss.”

MSOP says they have implemented multiple stringent infection prevention and control measures to protect clients and staff from COVID-19.