UMD Men’s Hockey Picks Up Shootout Win over North Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. – Senior forward Nick Swaney would score the game-winning goal in the shootout and sophomore goalie Ryan Fanti denied North Dakota’s first three attempts as the UMD men’s hockey team settled for a tie with the Fighting Hawks, but picked up the extra NCHC point with a shootout win.

Hermantown natives Jesse Jacques and Cole Koepke scored for the Bulldogs, while Fanti finished the night with 26 saves. UMD stays undefeated in the pod as they get set to take on Denver on Saturday. They’ll drop the puck at Baxter Arena at 12:05 p.m.