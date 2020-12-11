Aging Population Could Create A “Silver Tsunami”

It is believed as people get older they are at higher risk of having chronic diseases.

DULUTH, Minn. – Recent research from the University of Minnesota Medical School shows the number of people over the age of 65 in the state is expected to double.

The rapidly aging population has health professionals worried this could have major impacts.

Clinical experts are calling it the “Silver Tsunami.”

As the population ages, more than three-quarters of individuals in the state are expected to have at least one chronic disease and a third is expected to have four or more.

“This is really robbing people of their quality of life, their independence, their ability to enjoy their retirement. On top of that, it’s really hard on the healthcare systems as well,” said Dr. Laura Niedernhofer, the director of the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Experts at the U of M Medical School are working on a new theory, which includes developing a drug that targets the biology of aging rather than addressing each chronic disease.