Driver in Fatal Hibbing Crash Charged With Criminal Vehicular Homicide

HIBBING, Minn. – The driver in a fatal head-on crash in Hibbing last month has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and one count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Hibbing Police Department.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to Highway 5 near the Hibbing Taconite entrance road around 9:45 p.m. on November 12 for a two-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a blue Ford Escape and a red Chevrolet Cobalt severely damaged.

Officers rendered aid to the drivers, however, the driver of the Cobalt, later identified as 39-year-old Franklin Dean Rice, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 26-year-old Thomas Michael Gilley, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was observed as having bloodshot, watery eyes by officers on the scene.

Authorities reported that Gilley “kept nodding off” as officers spoke with him.

Reports state a small piece of crumpled tin foil, a broken syringe, and a spoon containing off-white residue was found on the dash of Gilley’s SUV.

Officers also searched Gilley’s pants which were removed as he received medical treatment for his injuries and located a hypodermic syringe, a black pipe, a Q-Tip, clear baggies, and an orange cylinder containing marijuana.

Gilley was later airlifted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth where a blood sample was obtained pursuant to a search warrant.