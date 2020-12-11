Emmer, Stauber, Hagedorn Ask High Court to Void Biden Win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, and Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota have signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

The three are among more than 100 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Emmer’s name was on a list of signatories released Thursday.

Stauber and Hagedorn on Friday said their names were being added, too.

The lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

It repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations.